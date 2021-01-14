Emergency services responded to a tractor trailer fire on a Brant County road on Thursday morning.

According to a post on Twitter, it happened near Indian Line and Campbell Drive.

A photo accompanying the post showed smoke coming from the trailer, which appeared burned in the middle. A firefighter on a ladder used a hose from above, while two others were seen on the other side of the trailer.

Two firetrucks blocked the road in the photo. The OPP said the road would be closed for a few hours while County of Brant Fire dealt with the fire.

Officials didn't say what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.