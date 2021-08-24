Firefighters working to widen perimeter around Ladysmith wildfire; evacuation alerts remain in place

Dozens of firefighters and a pair of helicopters continue to battle a 73-hectare wildfire on southern Vancouver Island, five days after the blaze was discovered.

The province’s Coastal Fire Centre says the Mount Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, B.C., is being held Tuesday, with crews working to widen their control line around the perimeter from six metres to 15 metres.

Firefighters are also venturing inside the control zone to dig out and extinguish hotspots within the perimeter.

Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson Gordon Robinson says 58 firefighters remain on scene Tuesday, along with two helicopters, seven water tenders and two pieces of heavy equipment.

Evacuation alerts remain in effect for 20 rural properties on Takala Road, Ivey Road and David Road, northwest of Ladysmith.

An evacuation alert is also in place for a nearby FortisBC liquefied natural gas storage facility after an earlier evacuation order was downgraded on Sunday.

The provincial wildfire service says smoke will likely be visible in the area for several days until the fire is completely extinguished.

The Mt. Hayes wildfire grew from 20 hectares Thursday evening to 70 hectares by Friday morning, prompting the Cowichan Valley Regional District to declare a state of local emergency.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.