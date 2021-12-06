Firefighting efforts underway at Chatham-Kent home

Firefighters are working to put out a structure fire in Chatham-Kent, but say high winds are making operations difficult.

Crews from Raleigh South, Raleigh North, Blenheim, and Merlin responded to a structure fire at 8097 Middle Line Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the area and say extremely high winds are making firefighting efforts difficult.

Officials say one person has been rescued from the blaze.

The public is asked to avoid the area as efforts are underway.

