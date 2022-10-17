Firerarm incident in downtown London leads to charges

A London man is charged after police say a person pointed a firearm at a group of men in the downtown core over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police say three men were in the area of Richmond Street and Central Avenue when they become involved in an argument with another man they didn’t know.

According to police, the argument turned physical and the alleged suspect showed a firearm.

The entire incident was caught on video surveillance and officers were able to find a 29-year-old suspect nearby and make an arrest.

No physical injuries were reported and the firearm was not found.