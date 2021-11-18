Fires that destroyed home, car, building are related, being treated as arsons: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are alleging that four fires in Bunibonibee Cree Nation that destroyed a storage building, car, and a home are all related and are considered arsons.

The first fire took place around 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at a storage building in the central area of the First Nation.

The building was fully engulfed in flames and deemed a complete loss. Nearby buildings also sustained some minor damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Then around 3 a.m. that same day, officers were called to a car fire in the central area of the community.

According to RCMP, the car is a complete loss. Nobody was around the vehicle at the time of the fire.

The third fire took place at 3:35 a.m. the next day on Nov. 16 at a home in the Mud Lake area of Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

The home was completely destroyed.

Those inside the home were able to get out safely.

Just a few hours later at 6:05 a.m., police were notified of another fire at a home in Mud Lake.

The fire was extinguished, and the home sustained minimal damage.

No one was hurt as a result of any of the four fires.

RCMP officers allege these fires are all connected and are all arsons.

Police continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.