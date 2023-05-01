Firetruck rear ended while firefighters battled grass fire
A firetruck was involved in an accident on Monday while crews were responding to a grass fire.
The fire broke out early Monday afternoon in the area of Wayne Gretzky Drive and Mt Lawn Road, and smoke caused reduced visibility on the roadway.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said one of its trucks was rear ended by an SUV while crews were fighting the fire.
"There was heavy smoke going to the northeast, so we pulled our pump ahead of the smoke, probably about 20 yards, and someone ended up driving into the back of us," Station 5 Captain Joe McEwen told CTV News Edmonton.
"It was extremely smoky. We had actually called for other rigs to stage back to give drivers some extra warning, but by the time the other rigs arrived, this accident had already happened."
McEwen said no firefighters were hurt in the crash.
"Everybody was actually off fighting the fire when the accident occurred."
The driver of the SUV was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital with undetermined injuries.
McEwen is reminding drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles.
"Pay attention. All the time."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell
