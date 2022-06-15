Fireworker auctions art for wildlife
Erin Sanderson has a burning love of animals.
The local pyrographic artist, or wood-burning illustrator, has been working on a series of wildlife images for the last two years.
"This was a community initiative where I used photographs sent in by local residents of local wildlife and recreated them onto wood using pyrography techniques," Sanderson said.
She has harnessed her talents to raise funds for the Procyon Wildlife Rehab Centre, a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wounded wildlife.
While some of Sanderson's images can be viewed online, 18 pieces will be on display and up for auction in the Procyon education tent during Innisfil's inaugural Onion Fest.
"We're hoping to get as much attention for this fundraiser and the wonderful work Procyon does for our local wildlife," Sanderson said.
Onion Fest runs June 17 to 19 at the Innisfil Recreation Complex.
