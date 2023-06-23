Fireworks banned in Gatineau for Saint-Jean Baptiste and Canada Day celebrations

Fireworks are banned in the city of Gatineau for Saint Jean Baptiste and Canada Day celebrations.

The city says the ban on fireworks and open fires follows a recommendation from the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu, due to forest fires. The agency has issued a ban on open fires in Gatineau, les-Collines-de-l'Outaouais and Pontiac.

"Fire danger right now is very high to extreme in many areas," Melanie Morin, SOPFEU fire information officer, said Friday.

"We should be getting rain somewhere across the board by Tuesday. But again, I can't predict as to when it will be lifted, but we can definitely count on having a fire ban over the weekend. So we ask people that are really celebrating the long weekend in Quebec to plan accordingly."

In Gatineau, fireworks and sparklers are prohibited over the next week.

"It is important to redouble our vigilance in the face of the exceptional situation of forest fires currently raging in Quebec," the city said in a statement.

The city says permit holders will receive a courtesy call from officials to advise them of the fireworks ban this weekend.

Parm Cheema is the owner of Pyro Bobs, a fireworks store. Cheema has been in the business for more than 10 years, but none have been slower than this one.

"So it is a lot slower because of the fire ban. We're seeing an effect in all the stores right now," Cheema said, adding the stores would normally be buzzing with customers purchasing fireworks.

In Aylmer, many residents agreed with the ban.

"The last thing we want is for those trees to catch fire," Andre Gravelle said.

"I don't want to lose my cottage."

"With the fires, it's not a good thing to do it and I hope that nobody will do it," one resident said.

Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night at Parc des Cedres as part of the Festival l'Outaouais.

The city of Ottawa has not issued a fireworks ban for Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations. On Friday, the Ottawa Fire Service issued an open air fire ban due to the dry conditions.

Fireworks are permitted in Ottawa on June 30, Canada Day and July 2.