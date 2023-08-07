Fireworks can spook your pets

As many northern Ontario communities prepare to mark the Civic Holiday with fireworks (weather permitting), animal advocates are reminding the public to be mindful of the impact on animals.

“It’s important to keep in mind, fireworks are a completely foreign experience for animals. Fireworks come without warning and can be very scary as a result,” said Megan Holmes, an animal behaviour coordinator for the Ontario SPCA, in a news release this summer.

“You can’t control how your neighbours choose to celebrate their holiday, but you can take steps to help ease your animal’s anxiety and ensure they have a safe and relaxing holiday, too.”

Officials with the SPCA told CTV News every year, animals end up hurt and run away from home after being scared by the explosive noise.

Even if you live far from any public firework displays, be prepared for private fireworks close to home. Fireworks often come without warning and can be very frightening to people or animals.

The Ontario SPCA shared some tips for pet owners to keep animals safe and calm during fireworks in your area:

Keep animals indoors during firework displays, making sure to close windows and doors. Startled animals may seek a place to hide and if they manage to get outside, it can be easy to lose them.

Walk your dog before it gets dark to avoid going outside once the fireworks start.

If you need to take your dog outside, keep them leashed at all times to prevent them from bolting and becoming lost.

Ensure your pet wears a properly fitted collar and ID tags. Microchipping is also encouraged to help increase the chances of being reunited with your pets if they become lost.

Have a safe place for your animals to feel at ease, like a crate or other den-like enclosure in a quiet area of your home.

Block out flashing lights by keeping curtains and blinds closed or by placing a blanket over your animal’s crate.

Turn on the TV or play quiet music to help drown out the noise.

Remain calm – animals may pace around, make noise, or search for a place to hide. Let them be – staying calm will help reassure that there’s no danger.

Even if your animal doesn’t show signs of distress around fireworks, resist the urge to bring your cat or dog with you to watch a fireworks display. Animals are far more sensitive to the sounds and smells produced by fireworks and would be much happier having a quiet night in.

For more ways to keep animals calm and safe during firework celebrations, visit the Ontario SPCA's website.

Fireworks are prohibited by some municipalities without a permit – it is important to check your local bylaws.