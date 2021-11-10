Fireworks, historical exhibits, musical performances included in Tecumseh centennial celebration plans
The Town of Tecumseh has approved plans and events for its centennial celebration which is set to include fireworks and musical performances.
During a council meeting Tuesday, town council approved a proposed schedule of events for the three-day centennial celebration which will replace the annual Tecumseh Corn Festival in 2022.
A Mayor’s Anniversary Task Force will be making the plans for the 100th anniversary celebration held June 2-4, 2022.
Some of the events include historical exhibits, musical performances, outdoor movie, fireworks and a parade, among other events.
According to a report previously brought before council, in addition to the July 2022 celebration, the 100th anniversary theme will be incorporated into other smaller town events next year.
Town officials estimate the centennial celebration will cost around $191,500 and bring in revenues of $127,500, including grants and sponsorships.
