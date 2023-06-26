Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries

The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.

“One of the fireworks unfortunately misfired,” officials said on the community’s website.

“This unusual occurrence caused some minor injuries to attendees and some alarm in the crowd of spectators. The municipality acknowledges that this occurred despite the safety precautions that were taken before and during the event.”

The precautions, officials said, included having trained personnel “who are certified in fireworks operations looking after the display and ensuring a carefully measured safety area, as well as having emergency services on site.

“Only minor injuries were sustained,” the post said. However, no one was seriously injured.

“In the concern of the moment, it was wonderful to see our community come together to assist those who were affected by the misfire. Our first responders immediately assisted the affected individuals. We thank the other individuals in attendance who stepped in to assist others and ensured they did not need emergency services.”

When the post was shared on the community’s Facebook page, one commenter wondered why fireworks were set off during a fire ban.

“Thanks for your concern,” came the reply from the town.

“We did have some concerned comments about this last week, and shared the following with the public: ‘Based on confirmation from the ministry, the municipality has been provided the necessary go-ahead, based on meeting certain criteria (weather permitting). These fireworks are put on by professionals under supervision from our fire department."