Fireworks set off in Kitchener park spark several fires

Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a Kitchener park Saturday which sparked several fires.

Firefighters were dispatched to McLennan Park in Kitchener around 12 p.m.

Witnesses saw a male ignite the fireworks, causing the dry grass to catch fire.

Police said the flames were extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

Officers searched McLennan Park but were unable to find the person responsible.

He reportedly left the area on a bicycle before first responders arrived.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident and are asking them to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.