Fireworks shot from moving vehicle at people and buildings: Norfolk County OPP

Norfolk County OPP have launched an investigation after people were seen shooting fireworks out of a moving vehicle on Sunday night.

According to OPP, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Sunday, police began an investigation for an act of mischief at an address located on Union Street in Simcoe, Ont. in Norfolk County.

Police soon determined that a silver Pontiac being driven by a woman, along with several female passengers, were shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle toward pedestrians and buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Police say that they continue to investigate and are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspects involved.

OPP ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).