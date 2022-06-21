Fireworks, street market planned for Victoria Canada Day celebration

The City of Victoria has unveiled its all-day lineup for its 2022 Canada Day celebration, which includes music, dance displays, a market and evening fireworks.

The event will kick off at noon with an Indigenous traditional canoe protocol and welcoming ceremony, followed by a performance by Lekwungen traditional dancers.

Then, a lineup of music and dance performances will take place from roughly 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with highlights including the Veselka Ukrainian Dancers group, the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club Chinese Lion Dancers, and Jesse Roper.

The fireworks display is scheduled for 10:20 p.m. over the Inner Harbour.

FROM NOON TIL DUSK

During the day, a "Kid's Zone" will be set up at Ship Point which will feature a bouncy castle, obstacle course, face painting, clown displays and other family-friendly activities.

Food vendors and a multi-cultural street market will also be set up throughout the day, according to the city, and a bike valet service will be open to encourage visitors to cycle to the event.

The kids zone and street market will be open from noon until dusk, according to the city.

"This is the first time since the pandemic that residents and visitors will come together for Canada Day in our capital city," said Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement on June 1.

"We are working hard to create an event that honours the Lekwungen people and their lands and culture and to offer a fun, family-friendly, and inclusive event that reflects the diversity of our community and our country," she said.

The presenting sponsor for this year's event is Central Walk, the group that recently purchased Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria, and Woodgrove Shopping Centre in Nanaimo, among other malls on the mainland.

"We view Vancouver Island as our new home, and by making this contribution, we wish to demonstrate our commitment to the community," said Central Walk chairwoman Wei Hong Liu on June 1.

"We look forward to celebrating Canada Day with visiting guests and residents from throughout the Greater Victoria region."