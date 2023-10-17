Firing upheld for B.C. cop accused of 'non-consensual' sex, threatening wife

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

The decision to fire a B.C. RCMP sergeant who was accused of “non-consensual sexual activity” with a female colleague and uttering threats against his wife has been upheld on appeal.

The RCMP’s Conduct Board found the allegations leveled against Sukhjit Dhillon by a fellow officer from his detachment to be credible in 2019, and ordered his dismissal from the force that same year.

Board documents refer to the woman only as “the complainant,” and do not identify which detachment she and Dhillon were working at when they first began sleeping together – consensually – in an extramarital affair in 2008.

The complainant later recounted several troubling incidents that occurred over the course of their relationship, including one in 2012 when Dhillon allegedly “forced her legs apart with his hands so wide that she thought her hips would ‘pop,’” then ignored her repeated pleas to stop, according to a summary prepared by the RCMP's External Review Board.

“She was in pain and crying. She told him to stop several times, but he pressed his forearm on her throat and turned her head to the side. He then had intercourse with her,” the summary reads.

During another alleged incident in 2016, the officer said Dhillon began biting the woman's breasts, and continued despite her telling him to stop "several times,” until she was in so much pain she thought she had momentarily “blacked out,” according to the documents.

“She rolled over on her back and he had intercourse with her while ‘she just laid there,’” the summary reads.

The complainant only came forward after an incident at Dhillon’s home later that year.

The RCMP's Conduct Board heard that Dhillon's wife contacted the complainant and invited her over to talk while Dhillon was away – but that the sergeant came home and allegedly "went into a rage" at seeing the two women speaking together.

An incident between Dhillon and his wife that evening prompted a police investigation, during which the complainant was asked to provide an official statement, according to the documents. That's when the RCMP employee revealed she had been in a relationship with Dhillon, and accused him of assaulting her.

She also recounted an incident at her own home in 2010 when Dhillon allegedly said something to the effect of, “one bullet would solve all his problems.” The complainant said she initially thought Dhillon might be suicidal, but that he indicated the bullet would be for his wife.

“He then grabbed (the complainant) by the throat and squeezed,” according to the summary of her allegations. “She tried to kick at him, but he used his other hand to grab her legs. She tried to tell him to stop, but he just squeezed harder and started laughing at her.”

The allegations were ultimately investigated by the Abbotsford Police Department, but Dhillon was never criminally charged.

SERGEANT SAYS PROCESS UNFAIR

The board held a conduct hearing for Dhillon that spanned four days in April and May 2019, with the only witnesses being Dhillon and the complainant.

The sergeant denied all of the allegations, and denied being in a long-running affair with his colleague, claiming they had only been intimate four times, in 2008 and 2009 – despite text messages from 2016 that the External Review Board described as "of a sexually charged nature."

After he was found to have violated the RCMP's Code of Conduct, Dhillon appealed the board's decision, claiming the process was unfair for a host of reasons, including a claim that he was not provided with fulsome details of the allegations prior to his hearing.

Appeal and review adjudicator Nicolas Gagne disagreed, finding that Dhillon had been served all investigative materials in July 2018, and that he failed to raise that concern at any step of the process, which included four pre-hearing conferences held between October 2019 and April 2019.

“(Dhillon) participated in the pre-hearing conferences, the hearing, cross-examined the complainant, testified himself, and provided submissions, all without raising this issue," Gagne wrote in his decision. "(He) cannot now allege a contravention of procedural fairness when he did not raise the issue before the Board and is now unsatisfied with the result of the hearing."

The sergeant also argued he was treated unfairly for providing a late alibi for the breast-biting incident. During his testimony, Dhillon claimed he had been with his daughter on the date of the alleged incident, then had dinner with his brother.

The Conduct Board found Dhillon "could and should" have shared details of his alibi earlier, and drew a "negative inference" from the fact that he only did so during his hearing.

Dhillon argued he had to recall his alibi on the fly, which he also blamed on not being privy to the full details of the allegations – the same ones the board said were provided to him in 2018.

"I find that it was open to the board, and reasonable, to draw an adverse inference from the late disclosure of the alibi … when he had ample opportunities to present it before," Gagne wrote.

Dhillon questioned the credibility of his accuser as well, pointing to some inconsistencies in the complainant's statements to investigators and her timeline of events.

The Conduct Board acknowledged that the woman's first statement to investigators was "more favourable" to Dhillon, but found the nature of their relationship – which the board found was "abusive" and "controlling" – provided some explanation for the discrepancies.

"The board did not turn a blind eye to the discrepancies or inaccuracies in the complainant’s evidence. The board showed that it was alive to them, it recognized them and grappled with them," Gagne wrote, adding that the board also weighed Dhillon's testimony against additional evidence, including emails between him and the complainant.

The adjudicator ultimately dismissed Dhillon's appeal and upheld the board's decision to fire him from the RCMP.

Should the sergeant want to challenge the appeal decision, he must do so in federal court, Gagne added.