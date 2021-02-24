Minutes after the COVID-19 vaccine booking portal for Albertans 75 and older opened Wednesday morning, it crashed.

"As anticipated, we are experiencing very high volumes with the AHS COVID-19 immunization booking tool," Alberta Health Services said in a statement shortly after 8 a.m.

Some who made it into the portal later received an error while making an appointment.

The agency encouraged Albertans to try to access the website again after a few minutes, as it was remained live.

More than 10,000 people had made appointments by 10:30 a.m.

Anyone born in 1946 or earlier is eligible in Phase 1B of Alberta's immunization program, as are First Nations and Métis who are age 65 or older.

'PLEASE BE PATIENT': CMOH

The province's top doctor said the previous day AHS was increasing Health Link staffing in anticipation of the high volumes of traffic.

"For many folks, I know it may feel like you've been waiting a very long time for the vaccine and you are keen to get a first dose, as soon as possible. I'm asking everyone booking appointments to please be patient, especially in the first few days," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said during a Tuesday news conference.

"For those who try to book after all initial appointments have been filled up: Remember that new appointments will be made available as more vaccine arrives. With the doses we are anticipating receiving, all Alberta seniors who want vaccine will be able to get their first dose before the end of March. It may just take a little bit of time to get your appointment as availability depends on the timing of the supply we receive in the province."

'HOPEFUL THAT THIS WILL KEEP THEM SAFE'

The Elder Advocates of Alberta Society told CTV News Edmonton it had been hearing a lot of enthusiasm from seniors about becoming eligible for the vaccine on Wednesday -- as well as questions.

"They're just wondering how they can register. A lot of people -- older people especially -- I think are very fearful of the COVID and so are very hopeful that this will keep them safe," society chairperson Ruth Adria said.

She anticipated the age group would have some trouble accessing the online portal. Those eligible could also call 811 to book.

Adria said the organization had been working to educate and ease concerns about serious issues resulting from the shot. The pandemic, she noted, has been particularly hard for seniors who are some of the most vulnerable to serious effects of COVID-19.

"It's been devastating," she said. "I remind people that older people have come through the Great Depression, through wars. Some of them have even been refugees and you know now, at least we have enough to eat and have a warm place to sleep. I encourage them that way, to say, really, we've all come through difficult times. And that makes them think."

Out of nearly 181,000 shots given, Alberta has counted 102 adverse events. Some 73,000 people -- including frontline workers and residents of long-term care and supportive living homes -- have been fully immunized with two doses.

POLICE FIELDING 911 CALLERS LOOKING TO MAKE APPOINTMENT

Those calling in to make an appointment were reminded to call 811 only.

Edmonton Police Service had received nearly 100 calls to 911 from citizens looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by 11 a.m.

As our partners at Alberta Health Services (https://t.co/Mhk3lqxrsf) work to coordinate COVID-19 vaccines, we would like to remind Edmontonians to only dial 811 for vaccine bookings, and NOT 911.



911 should only be used for emergency situations involving Police, Fire and EMS. pic.twitter.com/GUs7nyVudZ