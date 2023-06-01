First 10 minutes free on 30 e-bikes now available at 2 Calgary CTrain stations

Calgary Transit users will now have access to 30 shared e-bikes that will be parked at two CTrain stations as part of a new pilot program.

The program, which launched on Thursday, sees e-bikes at both the Franklin and Canyon Meadows stations.

According to the City of Calgary, the e-bikes can be used within "programmed areas around the CTrain station within the communities."

Both Bird Canada and Neuron have agreed to give riders their first 10 minutes free, once a day.

Customers can access the e-bikes through the provider’s apps – Bird at the Canyon Meadows station and Neuron at the Franklin station.

"This pilot will help the city understand the demand for shared e-bikes in suburban areas and where people are using them to travel to and from," said spokesperson Erin Felker in a news release.

"If we see a large interest in the number of people who take advantage of this program, we could potentially expand to more transit stations in the coming years."

The City will be using funds received from the micromobility companies to reinvest back into Calgary’s e-bike and e-scooter programs.

The launch of the new pilot program coincides with Bike Month in Calgary.