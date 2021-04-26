First ActiveTO closures of 2021 set for this weekend

Pedestrians and cyclists will once again take over some major Toronto arteries this weekend as the ActiveTO program returns for the first time in 2021.

The program was introduced last spring as a way to provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists and ultimately involved the closure of select major streets for 25 weekends between May and October.

City council approved its return for 2021 “and beyond” this past winter and now details have been released about the first ActiveTO closures of the year, which are set for this weekend.

The city says that the eastbound lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard East will be closed between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue and Bayview Avenue from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Bayview Avenue will also be closed in both directions between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road over the same time period.

The city initially planned to skip the closure of Lakeshore Boulevard West this year due to concerns about nearby roadwork but now says they will look to proceed with that closure on select weekends when it can best be accommodated.

“We are committed to giving people more places to get outside safely to get fresh air and exercise, and ActiveTO has proven a successful way to do that,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “I encourage everyone to get outside with members of their own household, and to keep their distance from others while doing so. I would like to thank city staff for responding to my request to get ActiveTO road closures underway as soon as possible this year for residents to get outside safely and keep physically active.”

According to data released by the city, an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians took advantage of the closures on Lake Boulevard West on days without significant rainfall last summer.

The closure on Lake Shore Boulevard, meanwhile, attracted an average of 6,300 cyclists and 5,700 pedestrians on summer weekend days while Bayview Avenue saw upwards of 2,000 cyclist and 300 pedestrians.