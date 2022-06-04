First alumni and student pow-wow kicks off at St. Clair College Sportsplex

It was a special moment for several Windsor-area educational institutions and local Indigenous organizations Friday, as the first ever St. Clair College alumni and student pow-wow kicked off.

The two-day event — which began on Friday — took place at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

Approximately 1,000 students attended Friday’s events, which featured pow-wow dancers, singers, crafts, information booths and other attractions.

The event is a partnership between the college and the University of Windsor, including several Indigenous organizations, local school boards and other post-secondary institutions.

According to a press release, Organizers said the pow-wow is a “celebration of Indigenous students and alumni” as “more Indigenous students [reach] their educational aspirations and career goals.”

Organizers also added how many Indigenous youth do not have the opportunity to travel outside of their urban community and experience cultural events such as a pow-wow, so bringing the pow-wow to Windsor was a way of honouring Indigenous students and sharing their culture with Windsor-Essex.

“This event is a part of First Nations tradition, culture, and heritage,” reads the release.

The pow-wow continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.