First annual Applefest kicked off in Sudbury this weekend

Apple enthusiasts in Greater Sudbury have teamed up with local businesses to start what they hope will become an annual event.

Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria, Beautiful Field Farm & Fruit Trees and Sudbury Shared Harvest have come together to organize Applefest.

The event kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a tour at the Delki Dozzi food forest and community garden by 'the tree guy' Ron Lewis, of Beautiful Field Farm & Fruit Trees, along with discussions on growing fruit locally.

The tour was followed by apple tasting and pressing and kids activities Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria on Lorne Street.

Phil Beauchamp from Beautiful Field Farm & Fruit Trees had a selection of about 12 varieties of locally grown apples for sampling.

Beautiful Field Farm also purchased a commercial sized fruit grinder and bladder press for making fruit ciders and juices. The event organizers say they want to put the new equipment to good use in order to prevent wastage of community fruit. Cider pressing is a way to use any excess apples or even crab apples or apples with undesirable qualities for fresh eating. Individuals are encouraged to bring any of their own apples for pressing at Seasons Pharmacy this week, but are asked to schedule a time with Seasons.

Organizers are still hoping to find more apples, so if you have any extra apples in your yard that you don’t need contact Seasons at 705-222-2200.

More information on the apple pressing and cooking demonstrations can be found on Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria’s Facebook Page.