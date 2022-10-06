First annual Right to Food Day in Ottawa

The city of Ottawa declared Oct. 5 “Right to Food Day", to mark this the Parkdale Food Centre held an event in Parkdale Park Wednesday evening, offering information, music and free food to those attending.

The goal was to increase awareness about the level of food insecurity in the capital, raise funds to support the centre’s work and to connect with the community they serve.

Karen Secord, the executive director of the Parkdale Food Centre, says one of the main reasons people are not getting enough healthy food is money.

"Our government legislates poverty, only giving people $733 a month on Ontario works, only giving $1,227 if they are disabled and by only offering $15.50 an hour as minimum wage," Secord said. "The Ontario Living Wage Network says in Ottawa a living wage is at least $18.60."

Terrie Meehan, who has used food banks occasionally in the past, says the Parkdale Food Centre is different from other agencies. She says they make the clients feel like they have value and treat them with dignity.

"There are so many people who have too much month for their money. My children are adults now but I remember times where I pretended to eat so they did not know I was not eating," Meehan said. "I’ve had a few experiences where I’ve had to use the food bank to feed my family and feeling like I should be ashamed."

The Parkdale Food Centre is located at 30 Rosemount Ave and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.