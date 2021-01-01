The first baby born in British Columbia in 2021 was delivered at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning at BC Women's Hospital & Health Centre in Vancouver.

The as-yet-unnamed female child was born to Catherine Harrison and Darcy Doberstein and weighed seven pounds, four ounces at birth, according to a news release from the Provincial Health Services Agency.

Both the mother and the baby are doing well, the PHSA said, offering its congratulations to the family.

Roughly 7,000 babies are delivered at BC Women's Hospital annually.

Along with Surrey Memorial Hospital, BC Women's was the betting favourite to see the province's first birth of 2021, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, which took bets on which hospital would welcome the first child of the new year.

This is the first time since 2017 that the province's first baby of the year has been born at BC Women's.

