First beds at temporary west Edmonton shelter open Friday

The new temporary shelter on Stony Plain Road that was approved by the city in November will partially open on Friday.

The shelter was supposed to open in December, but was delayed due to what the city called “unforeseen circumstances.”

"We are waiting for agreements to be finalized, which has been delayed in part by reduced office hours over the holiday break," Noor Al-Henedy wrote in a statement to media on Dec. 28.

The shelter is located in the former Bedfort Hotel at 156 Street and Stony Plain Road. It will provide 24/7 accommodations for 209 people experiencing homelessness when it becomes fully operational.

The first 59 private rooms will open on Friday, with 150 congregate living spaces opening throughout January and February.

The city says until the congregate living spaces are open, the site will be referral-based only.

People who access the shelter will have a place to sleep, receive daily meals, and have access to health services, harm reduction support, case management support, and be connected to a housing support worker to help them find longer term housing.

Council approved $7.5 million on Nov. 30 to fund the shelter, which will be operated by Tallcree Tribal Government, in partnership with Jasper Place Wellness Centre.

Homeward Trust estimates that more than 2,750 Edmontonians are experiencing homelessness.

About 1,250 of those people are sleeping in emergency shelters or outdoors each night.

The city estimates these additional beds will bring shelter capacity to 1,281 spaces this winter.

“Every single Edmontonian deserves access to a safe and warm space and that is exactly why this city council prioritized funding this shelter,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a news release on Friday. “We are grateful to Tallcree Tribal Government and Jasper Place Wellness Centre for working with us to provide Edmontonians with a safe place to stay during this winter as we continue to support individuals transitioning to long term solutions like permanent supportive housing.”

The shelter is scheduled to remain open until May 31.