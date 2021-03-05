The province has announced that a case of COVID-19 linked to the Westlock Healthcare Centre has been confirmed to be a case of the U.K. variant.

The chief medical officer of health made the announcement on Friday night.

We continue to work hard to identify variant cases and limit their spread in Alberta. Today, I must inform you that a case of COVID-19 linked to the Westlock Healthcare Centre has tested positive for the U.K. variant. (1/3)

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the case was not acquired in the hospital, and officials have moved to implement outbreak protocols to prevent further spread of the variant.

She said anyone who is at risk is being quarantined and tested twice.

Hinshaw said this is the first variant case confirmed in acute care in Alberta.