First case of Influenza A reported in Windsor-Essex this season: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents to get their flu shot after the first case of Influenza A was reported in the area on Tuesday.

The health unit says last influenza season there were no lab-confirmed cases. Previously, the first case reported for a season was on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

WECHU says the flu shot is free for people who work, live, or study in Ontario and can be received from your health care provider or at a number of participating pharmacies in Windsor-Essex.

Influenza is a virus that causes an infection of the nose, throat and lungs and can easily be spread through the air when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. The flu virus can also live on surfaces for several hours.

Symptoms usually start one to four days after being exposed. People with the flu can spread the virus before symptoms appear.

WECHU says symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar and it may be hard to tell the difference based only on symptoms and testing may be needed to confirm. If individuals experience difficulty breathing, running nose, sore throat, headaches, and muscle pain/body aches they should not go to work or school, contact their healthcare provider and seek testing at a COVID-1 9 assessment centre if eligible.

For more information on influenza or to find a flu vaccine location, please visit WECHU’s flu page.