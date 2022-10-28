First case of influenza found in Huron Perth

The first confirmed case of influenza has been found in a Huron County resident.

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) said the lab-confirmed result means that flu is circulating in the region.

“We can all expect this respiratory illness season to be more complicated with influenza, COVID-19, and other viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating at the same time,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth in a news release. “I encourage all residents aged six months and older to get their influenza immunization (“flu shot”) this fall. It is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones from severe illness due to flu. Also, remember to ‘layer up’ precautions so you can protect yourself, your loved ones and the community during this respiratory illness season.”

Starting Tuesday, everyone six months and older can start receiving their flu shots.

This year, HPPH will not be offering community flu shot clinics for the general public, nor will the flu shot be available at HPPH COVID-19 vaccination clinics, a news release from HPPH said.