First case of monkeypox confirmed in Brant County

Public health officials have identified the first case of monkeypox in Brant.

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) said on Monday, July 11, it received laboratory confirmation of the case.

The health unit said it has been in contact with the individual and has initiated case management for close contacts. The risk to the general public at this time is low, BCHU said.

The public health unit said it will be offering monkeypox immunization clinics in the near future and information and the clinic dates will be released soon.