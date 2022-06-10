First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ottawa

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says an Ottawa resident has tested positive for monkeypox, and has since recovered.

"OPH has followed up with close contacts," Ottawa Public Health said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"The risk to the general public at this time is very low."

The health unit tells CTV News Ottawa it is unable to disclose any further information about the individual who tested positive for monkeypox, adding staff have been unable to confirm where exposure occurred.

"In accordance with guidance from the Ministry of Health, OPH has administered Imvamune as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to individuals who have been identified as a high-risk contact of a confirmed case of monkeypox."

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus found in some wildlife species of central and western Africa.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, exhaustion and a rash that often appears on the face and the extremities a few days after symptoms begin. The virus may transmit to another person through contact to exposed skin, the respiratory tract or the eyes, nose or mouth.

Canada's chief public health officer said on Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada, and all of those infected were male. Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters that there were nine confirmed cases in Ontario.

