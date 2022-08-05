First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region has its first case of monkeypox.

On Friday, local public health officials confirmed the virus was identified in a man in his 30s.

Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer for Waterloo Region, said local public health has been preparing for the virus to arrive in the region and a process is in place now that the first case has been confirmed.

“We follow up with the individual immediately, and get a sense from them how they're doing and who they might have been in close contact with because we want to get to those people as quickly as we can,” Dr. Emili said.

Monkeypox usually starts with flu-like symptoms and after a day or two, a pox-like rash appears.

It spreads through close contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, lesions or contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding.

“The risk is considered low because monkeypox does not spread easily in the general community, you require close and intimate contact,” said Dr. Emili. “So the individuals at risk are really the individuals who have had close, intimate contact with someone with monkeypox.”

NO CLOSE CONTACTS IDENTIFIED LOCALLY

In this first local case, none of the close contacts identified live in Waterloo Region.

Local public health said they are being referred to their respective health units and are asked to monitor their symptoms for 21 days.

Close contacts will also be offered the Imvamune vaccine post-exposure.

VACCINE CLINICS PLANNED

Now that monkeypox has been identified in the region, the vaccine will also be available more broadly to people at high risk of coming in contact with the virus.

Dr. Emili said clinics are planned in the coming weeks.

In Guelph, where three cases of monkeypox have been recorded, 81 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday.

Due to limited supply, in Ontario, the vaccine is only available to people who self-identify as men who have sex with men in areas with at least one confirmed case.

'WE DON’T WANT ANY STIGMA'

People who contract monkeypox often recover without treatment in two to four weeks and are asked to isolate during that time.

“Like most viral illnesses, you will recover without any specific treatment. So it's really supportive care – rest, take lots of fluids and Advil and Tylenol for any pain,” Dr. Emili said.

The AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Area (ACCKWA) is planning an information session to answer questions about monkeypox and is urging anyone with concerns to reach out.

“We don't want any stigma,” said ACCKWA executive director Ruth Cameron. “We want people who are concerned, regardless of whether they fall in the identified communities or not, to please come forward with questions. We will do our best to support you in getting answers and get you the supports that you need.”

The first case of monkeypox in Canada was identified in late May.

As of Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there were 890 cases of monkeypox across the country. The majority of them are in Ontario and Quebec.