First case of monkeypox in Kingston region

Health officials in Kingston say the risk to the general public is low following the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the region.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit released few details about the first lab-confirmed case of monkeypox, only saying contact tracing efforts are complete and health officials are following up with the individual.

"Monkeypox virus has been circulating in the province for a few months now and we did expect it would arrive in the KFL&A region. There is no increased risk of monkeypox to KFL&A residents deriving from this case," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said.

"In general, monkeypox does not spread easily between people. KFLA residents should not be concerned going about their everyday activities in the community. We recommend that individuals are aware of symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms present.”

Symptoms of monkeypox can present within five to 21 days of exposure to someone who has the virus.

Symptoms can include:

Rash or blister in mouth and around genital areas

Swollen lymph nodes

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Headaches

Exhaustion

There have been 11 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.