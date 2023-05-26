First Condor Airlines flight from Edmonton to Frankfurt leaves EIA
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Condor Airlines celebrated its inaugural flight from the YEG Edmonton International Airport on Friday.
The German airline will operate a twice-weekly non-stop flight from Edmonton to Frankfurt this summer season.
The first flight left Edmonton at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, with the next flight leaving on Tuesday.
In addition to giving Edmontonians another gateway to Europe, the airline says it will bring more German tourists to Alberta.
Condor also operates flights out of Toronto, Vancouver, and Halifax.
-
'They took her engagement ring': Winnipeg apartment residents find suites broken into following fireThe blows keep coming for residents who lived at the Quail Ridge Apartment complex in Winnipeg as some have had their apartments broken into.
-
Runner, 96, on pace to set world record at Tamarack Ottawa Race WeekendRejeanne Fairhead, 96, could be destined for the Guinness World Records, when she takes on the 5K run in the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
-
Saskatoon pizza shop overwhelmed by orders after heartfelt social media pleaA Saskatoon pizza shop had to shut its doors after a social media post led to an overwhelming number of orders.
-
At $275K, this tiny float home is the cheapest property on the market in North VancouverAt $275,000, it's the cheapest property on the market in North Vancouver right now – nearly a third of what the average condo in the region costs. And it's a detached home with a rooftop deck that's right on the water, literally.
-
'I've got butterflies': N.B. man taking year off work after $5M lotto winA mechanic from Acadieville, N.B., is $5 million richer after winning a lottery jackpot.
-
Girls, 15 & 17, face charges after fight breaks out at Huntsville high schoolTwo teens face assault charges after a fight at a high school in Huntsville.
-
'Once it's gone, it's gone': Farmers seek to reverse bill that could see farmland vanishOntario's agriculture sector has launched a campaign against an Ontario government bill that they say will destroy farmland. The law could see agricultural land used for housing, which farmers say is a loss they can never get back.
-
-
'Fill the Bus' fundraiser for menstrual products returns to Greater VictoriaThis weekend, United Way Southern Vancouver Island (UWSVI) will be accepting donations of new menstrual products in the hopes of filling a parked BC Transit bus.