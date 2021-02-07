Public health officials have notified Oneida Nation of the Thames that someone in their community has passed away due to COVID-19.

"Due to health restrictions on gatherings, our community is not able to mourn in our respective ways, however let's take this time to keep the family in our thoughts and send heartfelt condolences." Said Chief Adrian Chrisjohn in a statement.

Health officials are urging residents to continue the practice of social distancing and to stay home to prevent cases of COVID-19 in the community.

