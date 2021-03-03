The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting the first death in the region since Feb. 13, and 25 new cases Wednesday amid an outbreak at Western University.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 6,219 cases and 184 deaths. Details regarding the death were not immediately available due to reporting issues.

An outage of the province-wide reporting software also means no update on resolved or active cases was available Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 5,913 resolved and 98 active cases in Middlesex-London.

Vaccination bookings for those over the age 80 in Middlesex-London were again snapped up quickly Wednesday morning.

Appointments for March 17 were available starting at 7 a.m. and the MLHU tweeted that all spots were filled shortly after 10 a.m.

Thank you for your patience. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and apologize to those who have not yet been able to make an appointment.#LdnOnt #Middlesex 2/2

Meanwhile a new outbreak was declared at the Essex Hall residence at Western University after seven students tested positive.

The province-wide data outage also appears to have impacted reporting from some other local public health organizations. Here are the most recently available numbers:

Elgin-Oxford – 82 active, 2,540 total, 2,391 resolved, 67 deaths (as of Tuesday)

Huron-Perth – 22 active, 1,340 total, 1,268 resolved, 50 deaths (as of Tuesday)

Haldimand-Norfolk –four new, 27 active, 1,434 total, 1,363 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 12 active, 703 total, 691 resolved, two deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 65 active, 2,116 total, 2,005 resolved, 46 deaths

Across Ontario, 958 new cases were reported Wednesday and 17 new deaths, pushing the cumulative provincial death toll over 7,000.