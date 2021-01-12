Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit have confirmed the first COVID-related death in the district.

A man in his 80s was transferred to Health Sciences North in Sudbury last Friday and passed away on Monday night.

The case is not connected to any long-term care outbreaks and no other details will be provided.

"On behalf of all of us at THU, I would like to extend our most sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and chief executive officer for the Timiskaming District. "I am sorry that we have such a tragic reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 is and how important it is that we all follow public health measures. We need everyone to make the safest choices at the individual level to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable."

The number of cases in the Timiskaming District has almost doubled since Christmas Eve, with a total of 40 new cases and 47 recorded as resolved in less than three weeks.

As of Monday afternoon, there are still six active cases of the disease.