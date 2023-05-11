First critically endangered lemur born in Calgary

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed a new baby animal to its exhibits, one that illustrates a triumph for global wildlife conservation.

On April 7, a four-year-old black-and-white ruffed lemur named Eny gave birth to a pup.

The baby, whose father is eight-year-old Menabe, is now a month old and officials say the unnamed baby is "bright-eyed, active and is moving around more each day."

The birth is great news for the species because the vast majority of lemurs (98 per cent) are endangered with 30 per cent "facing the threat of imminent extinction."

"The successful birth of this newest addition is especially exciting and important for Eny and Menabe’s species," said Dr. Typhenn Brichieri-Colombi, conservation research and strategy advisor at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, in a statement.

"With black-and-white ruffed lemurs being critically endangered in the wild, this pup already plays an important role in the survival and well-being of its species."

Zoo officials say Eny and Menabe were paired through a species survival plan, a strategy that maximizes genetic diversity to both manage demographic distribution and support long-term sustainability.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is involved with protecting three lemur species, all of which originate from the island of Madagascar. It's believed there are fewer than 10,000 left in their native range on the island.

Eny, Menabe and their pup are not currently on display as they are bonding. In the coming days, members of the zoo's animal care, health and welfare team will "take their cues from the family" and determine an appropriate date for them to be ready for public viewing.

The outdoor Land of Lemurs walkthrough is set to reopen to the public on May 19.