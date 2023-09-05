First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school

It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.

Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.

“I’m excited about learning about a lot of stuff and seeing my new teacher,” one Grade 2 student told CTV News as they headed inside.

The school is named after St. Josephine Bakhita, the first Black woman to receive sainthood in modern times.

The new build was approved three years ago and construction started last year.

Doon South, the area where the school is located, is one of the fastest growing parts of the city.

The school was built to alleviate stress on four neighbouring schools, but Principal David Lynch says they have already grown beyond expectations.

"We have exceeded our projections in terms in of student enrollment, so there might be a little shuffle," Lynch said. "It's going to take a couple weeks for everyone to settle in."

Despite classes starting, construction on the outside of the building is not quite complete. Lynch says that won’t impact learning.

“The school – on the inside – it’s ready,” Lynch said. “The classrooms are all set up for teachers, but there are some finishing touches that need to be done, especially on the outside of the school and that will take the next couple of months and I’ve been told crews will be working outside school hours.”

While students with the Catholic board are back in class today, Waterloo Region District Public School students will return Wednesday. Tuesday is PD day for the public board.