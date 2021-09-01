First day back postponed for Drayton Christian School after 'unexpected staff illnesses'
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The start of the school year has been postponed for a kindergarten to Grade 9 school in Drayton Valley, Alta., after a number of staff members came down with COVID-19 symptoms.
Drayton Christian School was supposed to start in-person learning on Wednesday.
The Wild Rose School Division issued a statement on Tuesday saying the school is unable to operate effectively due to a “number of unexpected staff illnesses.”
Greg Wedman, the deputy superintendent for the school division, told CTV News Edmonton at least eight out of 20 staff members are showing symptoms.
The new start date for classes is Sept. 7.
