First day of March Break family fun in Ottawa

For thousands of kids in the Ottawa area, March Break might just be their favourite week of the school year. And with lots of options for families, there's something for everyone.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is a popular spot for those who love seeing planes up close.

“I like looking at the speed on the planes,” says one kid.

There is no shortage of amazing things to see here, including a brand new exhibit all about air traffic control called Eyes in the Sky.

Bobbi Wilkinson brought her grandsons to check out the planes.

“We’re down visiting the kids on March Break,” says Wilkinson. “We’re from Midland, Ontario, and we decided to take them to a couple of the museums.”

Tracey Woo brought her kids for a first stop on a week of adventures.

“We’re actually on our way to Mont Tremblant,” says Woo. “And we wanted to do a pit stop in Ottawa and do some of the museums.”

It’s the perfect family adventure that can take imagination high into the sky.

“Obviously March break, we have a lot of school activities,” says Visitor Experience Supervisor Mario Laflamme. “Activities for young children, families. Families is our target, we want people to come here and have fun.”

“It’s more just, you know, something to do for a couple hours before I bring them home and take them for a nature hike or something,” says dad Andrew Raven.

While you're out enjoying nature, don't forget the sled. Tobogganing is always a family favourite for March Break, especially on a day like Monday.

“I like just going fast and feeling the wind in my face,” says one kid.

“Hitting bumps and flying in the air,” is another child's favourite.

Kelly Pemberton brought her kids to Cosmic Adventures.

“Finally, after two years we’re able to come back,” says Pemberton.

For two years, most places have been locked down during March Break. This year, everyone is making the most of it.

“I’ve been going here for most of my life,” says Pemberton’s son Mason. “It’s like one of my favourite places in the world.”

Cosmic Adventures has been around for 27 years, and it is 20,000 square feet of family fun.

“It’s really fun in the play structure,” says Nathan Morgan. “You can run around a lot. Me and my siblings were just playing tag and stuff.”

“After everything they’ve gone though, they need to burn their energy,” says Ginette Roussel, Cosmic Adventures manager. “They need to have fun, they need to just let go and yell and scream and run and exercise.”

“I love the gym because you can run around and they do sanitize it, so it’s safe,” says Jaylen Morgan.

Museums, sledding and gyms are all fun, but sometimes a kid just needs a week off to relax and do nothing.

“Just chilling hanging out at home, not doing school work,” says a tobogganer.