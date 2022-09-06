First day of school for many: Watch out for buses, cancellations

As many students in northeastern Ontario head back to school Tuesday, police are reminding drivers to stop for school buses and obey speed limits.

School buses will be out in neighbourhoods in full force and the Ontario Provincial Police says the new amber light systems will be operational.

Flashing overhead amber lights have been added to school buses and indicate when the vehicle is getting ready to stop.

When red lights are activated on a school bus, traffic must stop in both directions.

The speed limit in school zones is 40 km/h.

CANCELLATIONS AND DELAYS

Meanwhile, in Timmins, the North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled 15 school bus routes Tuesday morning.

As of 7:50 a.m., the Nipissing – Parry Sound Student Transportation Service has cancelled Route 180 while Route 531 is delayed 15 minutes and Routes 108 and 155 are delayed 30 minutes.

No delays or cancellations for Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services or Sudbury Student Services Consortium.