First day of spring brings weather warnings to southern Manitoba

Spring equinox is officially here and despite slowly warming temperatures, there is some unfavourable weather in the forecast for parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for the Red River Valley eastward to the Ontario border, warning of the potential significant amounts of rain and snow.

A low pressure system is expected to move into southern Manitoba on Monday and Tuesday and with it will come 15 to 25 mm of liquid, but what form it will take will depend on location.

ECCC forecasts 5-10 mm of rain and another 10-15 cm of snow around Winnipeg and areas east of the city. Areas west of the city are expected to receive lesser amounts of both.

ECCC noted as the system moves east precipitation will begin as rain and then change to snow from west to east. However, the timing of the change of the change from rain to snow is unknown so precipitation amounts are uncertain.

The system is expected to move out on Tuesday.