First day of summer brings lots of rain to Manitoba

Summer was off to a soggy start in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario.

The weather agency reports that Fisher Branch and Fisherton received the largest amount of precipitation, with 66 millimetres (mm) and 64 mm respectively.

Rosenberg was hit with 61 mm, Eriksdale got 57 mm and Poplarfield received 45 mm.

In comparison, other parts of Manitoba received substantially less rain, including Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

Environment Canada notes that on Tuesday Portage received 34 mm of precipitation, while Winnipeg got between 17 mm and 27 mm.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no weather warnings issued for Manitoba.