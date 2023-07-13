First degree murder charge dropped in death of 24-year-old Windsor man

A first degree murder charge has been dropped in death of a 24-year-old Windsor man last year.

Daniel Squalls was shot and killed on Nov. 28 2022 on Hanna Street near Parent Avenue.

On Dec. 6 2022, police arrested and charged Hussein Al Hayawi, 25, with first degree murder.

According to his lawyer Robert Dipietro Jr. the charge was dropped by the assistant Crown attorney on the case on Friday July 7, 2023, two days before a 10-day preliminary hearing was set to begin.

“There was no way he should have been tied this murder,” Dipietro said Thursday in a phone interview with CTV News.

Dipietro said it took “weeks” to pour over the facts in the case which included cellphone data, 100’s of surveillance videos and various reports totalling more than 3,800 pages.

According to Dipietro, Al Hayawi was only identified as a suspect because he was already under surveillance by the Drugs and Gun Enforcement unit (DIGS) at the time of the murder.

“They (police and crown) felt he (Al Hayawi) was in the area at the time of the murder,” said Dipietro who also told CTV News authorities believed Al Hayawi might have been in the vehicle that was used the night of the murder.

Ultimately however, Dipietro said the crown made “the right decision” on withdrawing the charge.

“I don’t think they would have gotten past the committal phase (of the judicial process),” Dipietro said.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of the Attorney General for comment on the charge being stayed.

“My client was extremely relieved. It was a lot of stress for him and his family,” said Dipietro. “It took a few days for it to sink in.”

Al Hawayi, who does not have a criminal record, remains incarcerated and is in the middle of a trial on drug possession and weapon offences that resulted from the DIGS investigation that is separate from the Squalls murder.

Malique Calloo, who was 26 at the time of the murder, has been wanted by police for Squalls’ murder since Nov. 29, 2022.

Calloo is one of the Top 25 most wanted fugitives on the BOLO program.