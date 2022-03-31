First-degree murder charge laid against Calgary man

Calgary police say first-degree murder charges have been laid against a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man inside a southeast home.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. at about 5 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Once the fire was out, they found a body inside the home.

The victim has since been identified as Chad Kowalchuk, 53.

Now, police say after an "extremely complex" investigation, murder charges have been laid.

Justin Angus Boucher, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Investigators are not releasing any details about the case, but are looking to the public for more information.

"We continue to investigate the events leading up to the victim's death and ask anyone who may have information to please contact police," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the homicide unit in a release.

Boucher is set to appear in court on April 7.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips