First-degree murder charge laid in death of Edmonton woman

RCMP charged Cordell Kennedy, 25, with first-degree murder in the death of Vanessa Silva, 29, in 2021.

On Sept. 15, Strathcona County RCMP and fire services responded to a vehicle on fire near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221.

When the fire was extinguished, officers found human remains in the vehicle.

Kennedy was arrested on May 6 after “an extensive investigation,” according to RCMP.

He has been remanded into custody and is expected in court in Edmonton on May 11.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.