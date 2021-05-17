First-degree murder charge laid in Redwater killing

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Redwater woman.

Robertas Kalkius, 46, was arrested May 13, five days after he was found seriously hurt and a woman was found dead on a rural property near Redwater, Alta.

Mounties identified the victim on Monday as 49-year-old Anna Ermakova.

According to RCMP, the pair were living together.

Kalkius remains in hospital and was scheduled to appear in Vegreville provincial court on Monday.