First-degree murder charge laid in Redwater killing
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Redwater woman.
Robertas Kalkius, 46, was arrested May 13, five days after he was found seriously hurt and a woman was found dead on a rural property near Redwater, Alta.
Mounties identified the victim on Monday as 49-year-old Anna Ermakova.
According to RCMP, the pair were living together.
Kalkius remains in hospital and was scheduled to appear in Vegreville provincial court on Monday.