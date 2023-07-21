First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot

Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.

Forty-year-old Terrell Smith from Quebec and 40-year-old Christopher Brass from Winnipeg have both been charged in connection with the death of Colton Patchinose, 33, during the riot.

The charges against the two men have not been proven in court.

The riot occurred during the evening on July 17, with RCMP saying it involved roughly 50 inmates. Two correctional service officers used their firearms in an attempt to stop the riot. Pepper spray was also used.

Seven inmates were hospitalized. According to RCMP, one sustained a gunshot wound and remains in hospital, while the other six have since been released from hospital.

RCMP said approximately 50 jail-made weapons were seized following the riot.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, Patchinose was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder at the time of his death.

The investigation into the riot continues.