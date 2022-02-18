First-degree murder charges laid in double homicide of Windsor and Toronto women
The Niagara Regional Police Service has upgraded charges in a double homicide of a 20-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Toronto woman in Fort Erie, Ont.
Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christina Crooks, 18, of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a short-term rental home on Niagara River Parkway on Jan. 19, 2021.
Niagara police homicide detectives continued to investigate the murders and have upgraded the charges against 30-year-old Trevor Barnett of Scarborough.
Barnett is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Barnett was in court on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in relation to the upgraded charges. He was previously facing the charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Police say several individuals from outside the Niagara Region attended the rental property for a birthday party when the murders occurred. Two other people were also arrested.
Police say since this is still an active investigation no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1004406, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the dedicated Tip Line at 289-248-1058.
-
Provincial funding for Sault agri-businessThe Ontario government is contributing to several agricultural endeavours in and around Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program startedFor the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and GirlsA Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
-
Sudbury volunteer receives June Callwood awardA Sudbury woman has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in volunteering.
-
'A lot to look forward to': Ottawa residents relieved as police clear protestsAfter 22 days of honking horns and diesel fumes, some Ottawa residents are expressing relief after police began clearing protesters from the downtown core.
-
Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington SaturdayEnvironment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and even more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
-
Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. MarieEntomica is seeking approval from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, to create a new butterfly house community centre.
-
Tenant awarded $22K after being evicted by B.C. landlord who didn't move inA B.C. woman who was unfairly evicted after a new landlord purchased the property she'd been renting for years has been awarded 12 months' rent for her trouble.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work siteCoastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.