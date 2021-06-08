First dose blitz starts at EXPO Centre on Wednesday

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is holding a three-day COVID-19 vaccine blitz for anyone who has yet to receive their first dose.

No appointment is necessary, according to an AHS news release.

Anyone who has not received their first dose can show up at the Edmonton EXPO Centre and get their shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The blitz begins on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., continues Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We encourage all Albertans to protect themselves and others, by being vaccinated as soon as possible," the AHS news release read in part.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the vaccine blitz you will need your Alberta Health Care card if you have one, along with photo ID.

Existing appointments at the EXPO Centre will be unaffected by the blitz.