'First dose Friday': Region to host walk-in vaccine clinics in high-risk neighbourhoods

Region of Waterloo Public Health will host two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for priority neighbourhoods on Friday.

Anyone 12 and older living or working in Alpine/Laurentian, Columbia/Lakeshore, Country Hills, Vanier/Rockway and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill can come to one of the clinics for a "first dose Friday."

The clinics are located at:

Victoria Hills Community Centre

10 Chopin Dr. Kitchener

9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Chander Mowat Community Centre

222 Chandler Dr. Kitchener

11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

No appointments are necessary at the clinics and free parking is available.

During a Wednesday night regional council meeting, the plan was announced as part of a major strategy to get residents vaccinated.

"We've had community members go door to door where we've been working and holding info sessions, social media, etc., all about getting vaccinated," said Connie MacDonald, the chief communications strategist for the region.

��First Dose Friday!��

COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics will be open tomorrow for anyone 12+ who lives, works or cares for people in:

-Alpine/Laurentian

-Columbia/Lakeshore

-Country Hills

-Vanier/Rockway

-Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill

No appt required! More: https://t.co/vbPJ1BJvS7 pic.twitter.com/8hzmlLZiSG