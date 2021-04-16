First dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered to 20 per cent of Ottawa residents

Ottawa has reached a milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with 20 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 211,425 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 26,411 people have received two doses.

The city says 88.5 per cent of residents aged 90 and over have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 86.9 per cent of residents 80 to 89 have received a dose and 80.9 per cent of residents aged 70 to 79 have received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city of Ottawa has received a total of 279,390 total doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 254,410 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in Ottawa. A total of 225,937 first doses have been administered, while 28,473 second doses have been administered.

The residency for COVID-19 vaccines are based on postal code and province. Public health notes clients who provided a postal code outside Ottawa are not counted as Ottawa residents when they receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of where they are vaccinated.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE

According to Ottawa Public Health, here is a list of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa: